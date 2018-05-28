Heavy rains damage Roanoke Co. road, now declared impassable

Roanoke County Police say the recent heavy rains have heavily damaged a portion of Sugar Loaf Mountain Road in the southwest county. As a result, a one-mile portion of the roadway outside just outside Oak Grove Village has been declared impassible. Barricades and police tape are up on Sugar Loaf Mountain between Elbert Drive and Sugar Ridge Road. Police say VDOT has been notified, but there is no word yet on how long repairs might take.

From Roanoke County Police: (Roanoke County, VA) – Due to the heavy rains that have fallen in the past 24 hrs, we have discovered that a portion of Sugar Loaf Mtn Rd in Roanoke County has been heavily damaged to the point of being unpassable. We are marking the road closed from the intersection of Sugar Loaf Mtn Rd at Elbert Dr to the intersection of Sugar Loaf Mtn Rd at Sugar Ridge Rd. Barricades and police tape have been placed at both ends, directing drivers not to pass through. Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) has been made aware of the condition of the road as well as the actions taken, and will respond as soon as possible. Again, we are directing drivers to not drive between the intersections of Sugar Loaf Mtn Rd at Elbert Dr and the intersection of Sugar Loaf Mtn Rd and Sugar Ridge Rd.