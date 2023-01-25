One person hospitalized after officer involved shooting at Roanoke apartment complex

UPDATE: One person is hospitalized following an officer involved shooting this morning at Leehy Manor apartments along Stratford Park drive in Southwest Roanoke. An officer was attempting to de-escalate the situation when the person pulled out a knife. The suspect’s injuries are not life threatening.

Previous: There are reports of a heavy police presence this morning at Leehy Manor apartments along Stratford Park drive in Southwest Roanoke. Police have not confirmed what is going on. Several social media posts indicate police had to resolve a domestic situation. Roanoke City School Buses have been unable to continue routes near the scene.