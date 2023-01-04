Harrison Museum hosts event about legendary Tuskegee Airmen

Gordon Luther Smith is an executive director with JP Morgan Chase in New York City – but he’s in Roanoke at the Harrison Museum of African American Culture this Friday evening to talk about “The Legend of the Tuskegee Airmen.” His father Captain Luther Smith was a pilot in the ground-breaking World War 2 squadron. Its free this Friday at 5:30 – with a suggested donation of 25 dollars to support the all-volunteer Harrison Museum, at Center in the Square. Gordon Smith spoke with WFIR’s Gene Marrano about his father and the Tuskegee Airmen recently – and here is a “Longer Listen.”