Galen College of Nursing offers a sneak peek at new campus

Galen College of Nursing gave a sneak peek today into its new Roanoke campus, which is taking shape and will open for in-person classes this July. Galen will offer two and four year nursing programs at its 15th campus nationwide. LewisGale’s parent company HCA has a 15 percent stake in Galen College, which says it has helped over 30,000 graduates find jobs in the health care field over the past three decades. The Galen College of Nursing campus occupies a floor inside the former Allstate building on Electric Road. Amy Woods is the Chief Nursing Officer for LewisGale Medical Center in Salem, which will provide teachers for some courses at Galen College: