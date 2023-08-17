Habitat-Roanoke building first house with insulated concrete walls

Since 1986 Habitat for Humanity in Roanoke has built over 280 affordable homes for first-time owners who must pay the mortgage after contributing their own “sweat equity,” along with other volunteers. Now for the first time low-carbon homes utilizing insulating concrete forms to construct the walls is going up on 14th Street Southeast. Brian Clark is the construction director for Habitat-Roanoke; he says Habitat concrete wall houses aren’t necessarily lower cost than all stick-built houses – but long term those who move in will save on utilities and insurance costs. Nationwide since 2021 Habitat for Humanity has built almost 70 homes that feature concrete walls.