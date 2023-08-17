Fatal crash victim from I-81 exit 163 accident yesterday is identified

A crash that occurred around 3:30 p.m. yesterday on I-81 southbound at the 163-mile marker in Botetourt County involved eight vehicles – with one reported fatality. 61 year old William Towns of Richmond was driving a 2023 Dodge Ram when he slowed for traffic and was struck in the rear by a Kenworth tractor-trailer. Towns was wearing his seatbelt and died at the scene. No further information including any possible charges are available at this point according to Virginia State Police. Yesterday’s accident closed 81 southbound at mile marker 163 for a time with traffic diverted off the highway.