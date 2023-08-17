Arrest in Salem after morning robbery

Salem Police arrested Leonard Childress of Roanoke this morning and charged the 45-year-old with two counts of Robbery related to a call for help in the 1200 block of W. Main Street. Officers arrived at the West Gate Center after receiving a 911 call about a robbery in progress at approximately 10:15 a.m. A store employee advised the officers that an unknown male subject entered the retail business and demanded cash from the worker who was on duty.

The cashier complied with the demand and the subject quickly exited the store with an undetermined amount of money. After investigation, officers were able to locate the suspect and positively identify him as the subject who perpetrated the crime. There were no weapons involved in the crime and no injuries resulted from the incident. Childress was arrested and transported to the Roanoke County-Salem Jail where he remains. This incident remains under investigation and anyone with additional information is asked to contact the Salem Police Department at 540-375-3083.