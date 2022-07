Habitat for Humanity receives millions in ARPA funding

| By

The only affordable housing provider that serves as realtor, architect, builder, mortgage lender, counselor and educator has received $2.6 million from Roanoke City through the American Rescue Plan Act. The funding will enact a unique collaboration between public and private sectors to “improve the lives of Roanoke residents.” WFIR’S Camden Lazenby has more.