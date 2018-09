Habeeb takes on new, full-time role in Richmond

Former Delegate Greg Habeeb may have left the General Assembly, but he isn’t leaving Richmond. Habeeb will oversee the Gentry Locke law firm’s expansion to the capital city, leading the firm’s government and regulatory affairs team there. WFIR’s Evan Jones has more:

