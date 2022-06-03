Gunshot homicide late this morning on Williamson Road NW

| By

(from Roanoke PD) On June 3, 2022 at approximately 11:30 a.m., Roanoke Police were notified by the City of Roanoke E-911 Center of a person with a gunshot wound in the 3800 block of Williamson Road NW. Responding officers located an adult male with what appeared to be critical injuries. Roanoke Fire-EMS personnel pronounced him deceased on scene. The man’s identity will be released after next-of-kin is properly notified. The suspect was located close to the scene and was detained by officers shortly after the offense occurred. The person was transported to the Roanoke Police Department for an interview with Detectives.

As of this release, no charges have been filed regarding this offense. No additional suspects are being sought and this appears to be an isolated incident between the parties involved. There is no ongoing threat to our community regarding this incident. This is an ongoing homicide investigation. Nearby schools were placed on hold and secure as a precaution, but were not directly affected. There was no direct threat to those schools