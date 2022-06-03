Career Day back at Hurt Park Elementary

Hurt Park Elementary School brought back its Career Day event for Pre-K through 5th grade students today – giving them early exposure to various job paths and fields of study before they reach high school. High school students from ROTEC – the Roanoke Technical Education Center – were also on hand to help out. Hurt Park staff members wore shirts representing the colleges they attended – they want young students to think about higher education as an option as well. Hurt Park Principal Danielle Allen: