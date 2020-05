Gun Rights Group says local shooting range ruling has statewide impact

| By

Lawyers for a gun rights group that successfully sought to re-open a Lynchburg shooting range says they are prepared to use the ruling elsewhere in the state – if it comes to that. A judge ruled this week that Virginia statute does not allow Governor Northam’s emergency orders to override 2nd Amendment rights, and Safeside Tactical can reopen its range. More from WFIR’s Evan Jones.

05-01 Shooting Range Wrap-WEB