Griffith: U.S. must lessen dependence on foreign-made prescription drugs

| By

Congressman Morgan Griffith says the United States must work to assure that more production of prescription drugs taken in the the U.S. occurs in this country. One thing many of us have learned in the last two months is that the U.S. relies heavily on China and India for the supply of prescription and over-the-counter drugs. WFIR’s Evan Jones has more:

05-05 Griffith-Pharmaceuticals Wrap-WEB