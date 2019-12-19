Griffith: FISA court needs to sanction FBI brass who misled it

Congressman Morgan Griffith says the nation’s FISA court needs to do more than write a letter condemning FBI misconduct. Griffith wants the court to impose sanctions on those people deemed responsible for misleading it. He says that would be far more effective as a future deterrent. More from WFIR’s Evan Jones:

This comes after the court’s presiding judge publicly criticized some top FBI officials for numerous abuses of the process involving applications to surveil the Trump campaign. Congress established the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act court to help investigate foreign threats. Griffith says the court should impose sanctions on those people deemed responsible for misleading it. He says that would be far more effective as a future deterrent than a letter. Griffith also expect Congress to consider revisions to the FISA Act in the future.