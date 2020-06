Griffith: Feds should stop sending most military equipment to local police

9th District Republican Congressman Morgan Griffith says he generally agrees with calls to reduce the flow of military equipment to local police departments. The Departments of Defense and Homeland Security have provided many state and local law enforcement agencies with billions of dollars’ worth of new and used military equipment. The original intent was to combat domestic terrorism, but there is no requirement that the equipment be primarily used that way. More from WFIR’s Evan Jones:

