Grant will help Roanoke County schools better link radios with police

Roanoke County Public Schools hope a $250,000 grant will help provide another layer of safety and security. Like virtually all school systems, Roanoke County has undertaken a number of safety-related steps in the last ten years or so, some of them quite visible, others less so. Now comes one that’s been on the wish list for much of that time in hopes of better integrating radio communications with Roanoke County Police. More from WFIR’s Evan Jones: