Grandin Theatre won’t reopen for now

| By

The Grandin Theatre Foundation now says due to growing concerns “regarding the spread and proliferation of the Coronavirus” the Grandin Theatre will be closing down until further notice. The Grandin had not yet started showing movies again but patrons were allowed to come in to buy popcorn, and small group rentals were allowed. The 5th annual walk to the theater by West End Center students to see a film for kids had been scheduled for tomorrow but is now postponed to June 30.