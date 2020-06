Amateur golfers take home trophies all weekend in Roanoke

Amateur golfers took to the links at several tournaments in the Roanoke Valley over the weekend. John Hatcher Ferguson won the Roanoke Valley Golf Hall of Fame event – held at the Roanoke Country Club. Ashnoor Kur won the women’s title in a playoff over Cassidy Chambers tied for the women’s crown. Meanwhile at the Valley Girls Junior Open,Herndon Virginia native Danielle Suh won by six strokes.

