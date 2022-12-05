Grand Jury report condemns Loudon County School Board

A Grand Jury empaneled at the request of Virginia attorney general Jason Miyares found that the Loudon County School Board was deficient in its handling of – and reaction to – the sexual assault of a student at Broad Run High School by an alleged assailant, who was accused of a similar previous assault when attending Stone Bridge High School. The grand jury report released today criticized school and district authorities, noting also that it would have considered an indictment against the Loudon County Public School Division counsel – if state statutes existed to allow charges. A-G Miyares said in a statement that he hopes for positive change in all Virginia school districts to further protect children.