A second fatal crash in Rockbridge County over the weekend

| By

Virginia State Police is investigating a two-vehicle crash which resulted in a fatality. The crash occurred Sunday at 11:01 p.m. on Interstate 81, southbound, 2.1 miles north of Sterrett Road in Rockbridge County. A 2009 Nissan Versa was traveling south on Interstate 81, when the vehicle ran off the right side of the roadway, struck the guardrail and came to rest blocking the southbound travel lanes. The Nissan was then struck by a 2019 Freightliner tractor trailer which was also traveling south on Interstate 81.

The Nissan was driven by Ashley Mason Rhodes, 37, Virginia Beach. Ms. Rhodes was injured and transported to Roanoke Memorial Hospital, where she later died.