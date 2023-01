Governor says competing to win includes tax relief

Governor Youngkin brought his “Compete to Win” message that he says starts with tax relief for all Virginians and local businesses to Carter Machinery in Salem today. Youngkin proposed his tax relief package to the Joint Money Committee last month, it will come up for debate when the General Assembly convenes next week. The Governor was joined on the dais by local General Assembly Republicans that will head to Richmond for the 2023 session.