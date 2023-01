Huddle Up Moms, Postpartum Support team up

According to The Cleveland Clinic postpartum depression affects up to 15% of women after giving birth. People with postpartum depression experience emotional highs and lows, fatigue, guilt, anxiety and may have trouble caring for their baby. Postpartum Support Virginia is helping parents cope with this condition, with two events at The Haven on 5th Street, where Huddle Up Moms has a space. More from WFIR’s Gene Marrano: