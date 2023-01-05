Vinton area man arrested on child pornography charges

Robert Daniel Quarles, 57, of Vinton, VA (Bedford County), was arrested on January 4, 2023, after an investigation by Bedford County Sheriff’s Office Investigators assigned to the Southern Virginia Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force. Other participating Task Force agencies involved in the investigation included the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office and the Department of Homeland Security. Quarles is currently being held without bond on the following charges:

(22) counts of 18.2-374.1.1 – Possession, reproduction, distribution, solicitation, and facilitation of child pornography.