Governor overseas looking to drum up more business

(from Governor’s office) Governor Ralph Northam will lead an international trade and marketing mission to Europe from May 15–21, 2021. He will be accompanied by Secretary of Commerce and Trade Brian Ball and representatives from the Virginia Economic Development Partnership. The Governor and his delegation will visit Germany, Greece, and Switzerland, and participate in 15 meetings over the course of the mission.

“As we emerge from the pandemic and continue our recovery, we can focus more on driving economic development and recruiting new investment,” said Governor Northam. “Sharing Virginia’s compelling business story with companies and partners across the globe has never been more important, and I am grateful for this opportunity to build relationships over the course of this marketing mission that will lead to new jobs and positive growth for the Commonwealth.”

Governor Northam and his delegation will travel to Europe and participate in foreign direct investment meetings, including two business roundtables, to discuss Virginia’s advantages with leaders of international companies. In addition, Governor Northam will meet with the U.S. Ambassador to Greece Geoffrey Pyatt, and Eva Schultz, Chargé d’Affaires at the U.S. Embassy in Bern, Switzerland.