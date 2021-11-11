Governor-Elect Youngkin’s transition team includes four former Governors

| By

FALLS CHURCH, VA – Governor-Elect Glenn Youngkin of the Commonwealth of Virginia today announced key members of his Transition Steering committee that will help lay the foundation for the Youngkin administration to begin delivering on its promises on Day One.

“In order to change the trajectory of our great Commonwealth, we can’t operate on government time,” said Governor-Elect Glenn Youngkin. “We’re going to do things differently. That’s why this incredible transition team represents various backgrounds—business owners, law enforcement officers, veterans, healthcare providers, and most importantly, parents—who will bring an array of experience and fresh perspectives that will pave the way for a transformation where Virginia soars and never settles.”

The Governor-Elect’s Transition Steering Committee will be led by Transition Director Jeff Goettman, and co-chaired by the Honorable Kay Coles James and the Honorable Senator Steve Newman.

The Office of Governor-Elect Youngkin Transition Steering Committee includes representation from job creators and business owners, law enforcement officers, veterans, healthcare providers, and parents from across the Commonwealth that will provide fresh and unique insights into the problems facing the Commonwealth and the solutions that will make Virginia the best place to live, work, and raise a family:

Melissa Ball of Hanover County;

Delegate Kathy Byron of Bedford County;

Lindsey Burke of Fairfax County;

Rooz Dadabhoy of Henrico County;

Dr. Nancy Dye of the City of Roanoke;

Brad Hobbs of the City of Virginia Beach;

Former Secretary Aubrey Lane of the City of Virginia Beach;

Former Secretary Robert Martinez of the City of Norfolk;

Tian Olson of Fairfax County;

Tim Parrish of Prince William County;

Sheriff Hank Partin of Montgomery County; and

Town Council Member Amanda Pillion of the Town of Abingdon.

Governor-Elect Youngkin will also be advised by four former governors of Virginia as Honorary Co-Chairs: the Honorable Robert F. McDonnell; the Honorable James S. Gilmore, III; the Honorable George F. Allen; and the Honorable L. Douglas Wilder.

Goettman most recently served as the Chief Operating Officer of the Youngkin for Governor campaign. Prior to his role on the campaign, Goettman served as a Counselor for Domestic Finance at the U.S. Department of the Treasury and as Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer of the Export-Import Bank of the United States.

James is the president and founder of the Gloucester Institute, a leadership training center for young African Americans, and served as president of the Heritage Foundation between 2018 and 2021, Director of the U.S. Office of Personnel Management under President George W. Bush, and as Virginia’s Secretary of Health and Human Resources under Governor George Allen.

Newman represents Virginia’s 23rd District in the Virginia State Senate and serves as Vice President and as a member of the Board of Directors of Delta Star, Inc.

The Office of Governor-Elect Youngkin previously launched its transition website and application portal at www.youngkintransition.com. Applicants who wish to serve the Commonwealth in the Youngkin administration must apply online.