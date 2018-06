GOP U.S. Senate Candidate E.W. Jackson interview

E.W. Jackson is a Christian Bishop in Chesapeake, Virginia with a Harvard law degree. He was formerly a primary candidate for the 2012 U.S. Senate and the Republican nominee for Lieutenant Governor of Virginia in the 2013 election. Jackson is now one of three GOP candidates hoping to win the nomination next week before facing U.S. Senator Tim Kaine in November. He spoke with Roanoke Valley’s Morning News host Joey Self and WFIR Overnight Reporter Lillian Boyd live this morning via phone:

06-04 EW Jackson FULL-Interview