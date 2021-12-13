GOP gains help region gain more clout in next General Assembly

| By

The Roanoke-Lynchburg region is gaining more clout in next General Assembly. Two area delegates have been named committee chairs when the new House of Delegates Republican majority is sworn in next month. House Speaker-designee Todd Gilbert today appointed Botetourt County Delegate Terry Austin chair of the Transportation Committee, and Bedford County’s Kathy Byron will lead the Labor and Commerce Committee.

NEWS RELEASE: Speaker-designee Todd Gilbert today announced the chairs of six additional House standing committees.

“I’m pleased to announce more of the House of Delegates leadership team for the upcoming General Assembly session. These new committee chairs will bring a breadth of experience to their new assignments. I look forward to working with all of them to enact our shared common-sense, conservative agenda,” Gilbert said.

Today’s appointments are:

Agriculture, Chesapeake and Natural Resources: Del. Lee Ware, R-Powhatan

Courts of Justice: Del. Rob Bell, R-Albemarle

General Laws: Del. Jay Leftwich, R-Chesapeake

Health, Welfare and Institutions: Del. Bobby Orrock, R-Caroline

Labor and Commerce: Del. Kathy Byron, R-Bedford

Transportation: Del. Terry Austin, R-Botetourt

“In keeping with long-standing Caucus precedent, Caucus Chair Kathy Byron and Whip Jay Leftwich are stepping aside from their roles in elected caucus leadership in order to take on their new roles as committee chairs. Their replacements will be chosen by the Caucus at a later date,” Gilbert said.

“As House Republicans advance our legislative priorities, it will be imperative that we have committee chairs ready on day one. From transportation to housing, the rule of law to improving Virginia’s business climate, healthcare to Virginia’s agribusiness industry, these leaders are prepared to deliver for Virginians,” he added.

“Delegates Ware — who has graciously accepted this role after close discussion with the immediate past chairman Delegate Marshall — Bell, Leftwich, Orrock, Byron, and Austin have extensive knowledge related to their committees and will deftly lead their committees as we lead Virginia in the upcoming General Assembly,” he said.

The announced chairs join Del. Barry Knight, R-Virginia Beach, who was previously announced as the incoming Chair of the House Appropriations Committee. Additional appointments will be announced at a later date.