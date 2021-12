A sobering COVID milestone reached in Virginia

The total number of COVID cases in Virginia has now topped the one-million mark since the start of the pandemic. That happened today as 1668 new cases in the Commonwealth since yesterday pushed the total to 1,000,694 since the start of the pandemic in March 2020. To date in Virginia almost 15,000 have died due to a COVID-related condition (14,957 as of this morning) ; more than 40,000 have been hospitalized.