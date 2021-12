Suetterlein proposes doubling Virginia’s standard income tax deduction

| By

State Senator David Suetterlein says the time is long overdue to increase the state’s standard income tax deduction, and he has introduced a bill for consideration this winter that would double it to $258 for individual filers and $517 dollars for married taxpayers. Suetterlein says recent multi-billion dollar budget surpluses show Virginia is more than able to provide this tax relief. More from WFIR’s Evan Jones: