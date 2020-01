GOP, Dems disagree on impact of Monday gun rights rally

Republicans and Democrats have differing views on what Monday’s gun rights rally in Richmond says about support for or opposition to proposed gun-related laws. Republicans say it demonstrates widespread opposition to many proposed restrictions, but Democrats say Virginians elected them to majorities in both the House and Senate in large part to reduce gun-related violence. WFIR’s Evan Jones has more on the continuing debate:

