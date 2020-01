California-based tea company to open plant in Franklin County:

California based Traditional Medicinals will build a 30 million dollar east coast manufacturing and processing center at Summit View Business Park that will employ 56 employees to start. Its the third tenant announced so far. They will build a 125,000 sq ft facility on 30 acres. Governor Northam was on hand in Franklin County for the announcement this morning. The project is still in the design phase. Michael Burnette is the economic development director for Franklin County.

