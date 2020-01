Budweiser Clydesdales coming to St Patrick’s Day Parade in Roanoke

A unique addition to this year’s Freedom First Saint Patrick’s Day Parade – the Budweiser Clydesdales. The parade will be on March 14 starting at 11 am in downtown Roanoke at the corner of Elm and Jefferson. Downtown Roanoke Incorporated’s Marketing and Communications Manager Jamie Clark says getting the famous horses has been a long time coming.

