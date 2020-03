Goodwill thrift stores closed – but you can still donate and buy online

Goodwill Industries of the Valleys has closed its thrift stores in response to heightened concerns around the Coronavirus. Goodwill is still accepting donations at most stores and at stand-alone donation centers – and “shop-goodwill dot-com” is still open for business. Spokesperson Chelsea Moran also says they are taking extra care to sanitize donated items, the sale of which supports Goodwill programs.

