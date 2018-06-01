Goodlatte names North Cross student as winner of art competition

From Press Release: Congressman Bob Goodlatte (R-Va.) announced today that Midora Firebaugh, a rising 11th Grade student at North Cross School in Roanoke, is the winner of the Sixth Congressional District of Virginia’s 2018 Congressional Art Competition. Her pencil drawing, Memories, will be featured in the Cannon Tunnel of the U.S. Capitol for one year as part of a display of artwork by high school artists from across the nation. Midora resides in Roanoke and is the daughter of Wayne and Lisa Firebaugh. Her art teacher at North Cross School is Amy Jackson.

Goodlatte: “Throughout my time serving the Sixth District, the Congressional Art Competition has been something I’ve looked forward to each year. I am always impressed by the talent and creativity of student artists in our area, and this year is no exception. I am pleased to announce that Midora Firebaugh, a student at North Cross School in Roanoke, is the Sixth Congressional District of Virginia’s 2018 Congressional Art Competition winner! Midora’s artwork represents her late grandfather by capturing each object he loved most. Congratulations, Midora! I look forward to this thoughtful drawing representing our part of Virginia in the U.S. Capitol for many to see. Thank you to every student who participated in the Congressional Art Competition as well as the teachers and parents for encouraging them to learn more about art and test out their own talents.”