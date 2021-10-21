Gas prices usually drop in the fall, but not this year

| By

This year is shaping up as a most unusual one when it comes to gas prices — and we are now paying for it. Pump prices typically reach their peak in late spring into summer — then drop during the fall months, but right now, AAA Mid-Atlantic says gasoline in the Roanoke region currently averages 7 cents a gallon higher in the last week, 26 cents in a month, and since last year at this time, $1.22. AAA says there are currently few signs of any easing soon, especially with the holiday travel and winter heating seasons still on the horizon. WFIR’s Evan Jones has more: