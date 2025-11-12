Author Beth Macy is set to make a special announcement next Tuesday at the Historic Fire Station 1 building in downtown Roanoke. This is according to a fundraising link titled Beth Macy for Congress. Republican Congressman Ben Cline currently represents the 6th district which includes Roanoke City. If Macy does announce a bid for the Democratic nomination, she face military veteran Ken Mitchell-who lost to Cline in 2024 and Pete Barlow, a former FEMA analyst-turned-Augusta County small farmer.

