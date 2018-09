Friends of the Blue Ridge Parkway names new executive director

Several days ago Audrey Pearson was formally named the new executive director for Friends of the Blue Ridge Parkway, after serving in an interim capapcity for several months. Speaking live in-studio this morning Pearson says the Roanoke-based “Friends” would like to get more people involved. Friends of the Blue Ridge Parkway supports the National Park Service in maintaining the parkway. Hear our complete live interview below:

9-27 Friends BRP