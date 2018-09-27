Big moment for Roanoke City Schools: 100% are fully accredited

Roanoke City Schools administrators have accomplished a long-time goal — all city public schools are now fully accredited. Superintendent Rita Bishop says it is the result of long-standing efforts:

Hurt Park Elementary was the only school not receiving full accreditation last year, but it has now reached that mark. Bishop says a lot of work has gone into that effort:

She also credits teachers and administrators for Roanoke’s 100% accreditation rate. One change in how schools are evaluated statewide is the amount of progress students make during a school year — not just year-end test scores — and Bishop says that is an important way measure how well school systems are doing their job.