Freezing rain advisory for roads, downed power lines

From the National Weather Service: A winter storm across the region continues to impact parts of the area with freezing rain. Until temperatures climb above 32, ice will continue to collect on trees and power lines. The main threat for subfreezing this evening is for areas along the Blue Ridge Parkway and north of highway 460.

WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT EST TONIGHT

WHAT…Patchy freezing rain. Less than one tenth inch of added icing.

WHERE…Portions of southwest and west central Virginia and southeast West Virginia.

WHEN…Until midnight EST tonight.

ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Bridges and overpasses will likely remain slick this evening. Power outages may occur due to the weight of the ice on trees and power lines.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS… A Winter Weather Advisory means that periods of freezing rain will cause travel difficulties. Expect slippery roads and limited visibilities, and use caution while driving.