Free Roanoke-area COVID drive-up testing returns this afternoon

The Virginia Department of Health is conducting four free drive-up COVID-19 testing events this week and next in the Roanoke Valley. It starts today at the Botetourt County Health Department in Fincastle from 5:00 to 7:00 pm. Dr .Molly O’Dell is Director of Communicable Disease Control for the state health department’s district that covers the Roanoke Valley, and while she wonders aloud if this is the best use of resources, she says there is a benefit for many who get tested, even if they are not currently showing any symptoms. WFIR’s Evan Jones has more;:

Future testing schedule:

July 23 — Green Ridge Recreation Center 5:00-7:00 pm

July 28 — Roanoke City Health Department 5:00-7:00 pm

July 29 — Craig County Health Center 5:00-7:00 pm