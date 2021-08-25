Franklin County Sheriff’s office searching for missing adult with dementia

Penhook, Virginia (August 25, 2021) – The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s assistance in locating a missing adult with dementia.

Ross Arkell (white male / 86 years of age) was reported missing by a family member just before midnight on Tuesday, August 24th after he walked from his residence in the Bay Front Road/Water’s Edge Country Club area of Penhook, Virginia.

Mr. Arkell was last seen wearing a dark brown shirt, green sweater, brown hat, khaki pants and brown shoes. He is approximately 6 foot in height and 130 pounds.

If anyone locates Mr. Arkell, or has any information on his whereabouts, please contact the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office immediately at 540-483-3000.