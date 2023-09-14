Franklin County Sheriff’s deputies search for missing mom and kids

The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s assistance in locating a missing adult and her children. Lauren Cook and her children were last seen on September 5th, 2023 in Franklin
County. Since then, communication efforts with Lauren have been unsuccessful. If anyone has any information on the whereabouts of Lauren Cook and her children, please contact the Office of the Sheriff at 540-483-3000.
Lauren Elizabeth Tousa Cook
30 Years Old, 5’1”, Long Brown Hair, Brown Eyes
Benjamin Cook
7 Years Old
Blue Eyes and Blonde Hair
Hannah Cook
5 Years Old
Brown Eyes and Blonde Hair
Elijah Cook
2 Years Old
Blue Eyes and Blonde Hair