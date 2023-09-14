Franklin County Sheriff’s deputies search for missing mom and kids

Published September 14, 2023 | By Web Staff

The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s assistance in locating a missing adult and her children. Lauren Cook and her children were last seen on September 5th, 2023 in Franklin
County. Since then, communication efforts with Lauren have been unsuccessful. If anyone has any information on the whereabouts of Lauren Cook and her children, please contact the Office of the Sheriff at 540-483-3000.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Lauren Elizabeth Tousa Cook
30 Years Old, 5'1", Long Brown Hair, Brown Eyes

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Benjamin Cook
7 Years Old
Blue Eyes and Blonde Hair

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Hannah Cook
5 Years Old
Brown Eyes and Blonde Hair

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Elijah Cook
2 Years Old
Blue Eyes and Blonde Hair

