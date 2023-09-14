Franklin County Sheriff’s deputies search for missing mom and kids

The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s assistance in locating a missing adult and her children. Lauren Cook and her children were last seen on September 5th, 2023 in Franklin

County. Since then, communication efforts with Lauren have been unsuccessful. If anyone has any information on the whereabouts of Lauren Cook and her children, please contact the Office of the Sheriff at 540-483-3000.

Lauren Elizabeth Tousa Cook

30 Years Old, 5’1”, Long Brown Hair, Brown Eyes

Benjamin Cook

7 Years Old

Blue Eyes and Blonde Hair

Hannah Cook

5 Years Old

Brown Eyes and Blonde Hair

Elijah Cook

2 Years Old

Blue Eyes and Blonde Hair