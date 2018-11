Foundation for Roanoke Valley changes name, geographic footprint

The Foundation for Roanoke Valley has changed its name, joined forces with another foundation, and enlarged the area it serves in its charitable efforts. It is now Community Foundation Serving Western Virginia after merging with the Martinsville Area Community Foundation. Officials say combining efforts and resources this way helps the foundation serve a larger geographic footprint. WFIR’s Evan Jones has more:

