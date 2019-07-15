Former long-time teacher at Mount Pleasant Elementary is now principal there

NEWS RELEASE: The Roanoke County School Board has named Dana Stevens as the new principal at Mount Pleasant Elementary School. Stevens replaces long-time principal, Ellen Walton, who retired at the end of the previous school year. Stevens first joined Roanoke County Public Schools in 1989 as a teacher at Clearbrook Elementary School. In 1991, she moved to Mount Pleasant Elementary School where she was a teacher until 2013, when she became the assistant principal at W.E. Cundiff Elementary School. In 2017, she moved to William Byrd Middle School as an assistant principal. Stevens holds a Bachelor’s Degree from Radford University and a Master’s Degree in educational leadership and policy studies from Virginia Tech.

“I’m pleased Dana is returning to Mount Pleasant as the school’s new principal. She was an excellent teacher at Mount Pleasant and a great assistant principal at W.E. Cundiff and William Byrd Middle School. I am confident she will continue the standard of excellence at Mount Pleasant,” said Dr. Ken Nicely, superintendent of Roanoke County Public Schools.