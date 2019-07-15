Body found along Roanoke River Greenway

| By

Roanoke police are investigating after a body was found just after noon today near the Roanoke River at Piedmont Park. Police say a car in the parking lot at Piedmont park next to the greenway is connected to the case. The body has been sent to the Medical Examiner’s office. At last word, the greenway in that area was still closed.

FROM ROANOKE CITY POLICE: On July 15, 2019 at around 12:30 pm, Roanoke Police responded to a report of a person in the river along the Roanoke River Greenway near the 300 block of Arbor Avenue SE. Responding officers located an adult male deceased in the water. At this time, we do not suspect foul play. This is an ongoing investigation. The body has been transported to the Medical Examiner’s Office for an autopsy to determine the official cause of death.



