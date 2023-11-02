Former Days Inn is now The Heights, offering 1-bedroom apartments

The former Days Inn on Orange Avenue near the Berglund Center is now The Heights at Gateway Park, 88 apartments for rent, mostly 1-bedroom. Roanoke City leaders joined the developers to cut a ribbon this morning. Frank Saul says his DC-based company Saul Urban has done this elsewhere for its “Lodging to Living” initiative, turning outdated hotels well past their prime into apartments. There is a shortage of one bedroom apartments in the city as one speaker noted. Saul said most units at The Heights rent for around $1150 per month. They’ve just started the leasing process.

