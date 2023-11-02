Fatal shooting yesterday afternoon in NW Roanoke

(from Roanoke PD) On November 1, at approximately 3:30 p.m., Roanoke Police were notified by the City of Roanoke E-911 Center of a person with a gunshot wound at the intersection of 12th Street and Staunton Avenue NW. Responding officers located an adult male inside a vehicle with what appeared to be a critical gunshot wound. Roanoke Fire-EMS transported the man to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital for treatment. A short time later, officers were notified that the man had succumbed to his injuries.

Preliminary information indicated this injury could have been self-inflicted or accidental in nature; however, officers continued to conduct a thorough investigation. Due to the evidence gathered on scene, it was ultimately determined that this incident was a homicide. Further details about what led to the shooting are limited at this time. No suspects have been located and no arrests have been made regarding this investigation.