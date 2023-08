Forecast for best weekends to go leaf-peeping

| By

John Seiler studies the physiology of trees at Virginia Tech and every year he’s asked about peak weekends to enjoy the Fall colors when the leaves turn. He’s looking at the last week in October but adds that a lack of moisture in September could move that end-of-October timetable up a bit. Seiler says there really isn’t that much variation year to year – the shorter days are the principal driver for when the Fall colors arrive.