For many, this Valentine’s dance wasn’t possible in high school

Hundreds of Roanoke Valley residents will get together tonight for a Valentine’s dinner-dance — notable because earlier in life, many were not given the chance. They are adults with developmental disabilities, and for many of the older ones taking part, attending a dance is not something they were not allowed to join when they were in high school. WFIR’s Evan Jones has the story:

