Flying out of ROA mornings this month? Better get there really early

Roanoke-Blacksburg Regional Airport urges passengers taking early-morning flights to get there well ahead of time for the rest of this month — and for three days in particular. Those days are this Friday, next Monday, and a week from Friday. For several reasons, there is a heavier-than-normal crunch in October for flights leaving before 7:30 am. the TSA is now opening its security checkpoint 30 minutes earlier at 4:00 a.m. WFIR’s Evan Jones has more:

